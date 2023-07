The Padres recalled Waldron from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

San Diego played two Saturday and used a combined eight relievers across both games of the twin bill. Waldron will provide a fresh arm and should be able to handle multiple innings if necessary. The right-hander has worked primarily as a starter at Triple-A this season, pitching to a 7.02 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 66.2 innings.