Waldron allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Friday.

Waldron was strong, but didn't get enough run support to pick up the win. His lone mistake was a solo home run by Masyn Winn in the sixth inning. Waldron now has a 4.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 35.1 innings across seven appearances (five starts). The right-hander is lined up for a road outing in San Francisco next week, which would likely be his last of the season.