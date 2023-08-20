Waldron (0-2) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, giving up five runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Making his second career start in the majors, Waldron had trouble putting Arizona batters away when it mattered and got tagged for runs in the first, third and fifth innings, with the big blow being a two-run shot from Tommy Pham in the right-hander's final frame. Waldron's usage of a knuckleball makes him a bit of a novelty in the modern game and he has yet to allow a hit on the pitch, but through his first 9.2 big-league innings he's surrendered a .923 SLG on his mediocre low-90s fastball.