Waldron (0-3) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out one batter and taking a loss against the Astros.

Waldron turned in a couple of scoreless frames before coughing up three runs in the third inning. It was tied for his longest MLB outing but also raised his ERA to 5.55 through 24.1 innings on the year. He entered the rotation for Rich Hill, who would later allow two unearned runs in three innings of relief Sunday. It's unclear if Waldron will get another look in the rotation or be moved back to a bulk reliever role.