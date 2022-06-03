Hassell was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Hassell began the season at High-A Fort Wayne and has slashed .305/.374/.449 with six homers, 29 RBI, 24 runs and 15 stolen bases. While it's not yet clear whether he's tested positive for COVID-19, he'll need to spend some time away from the minor-league club. If he continues to perform well once he returns to game action, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hassell advance to the Double-A level at some point this year.
