Hassell is slashing .397/.455/.638 with four home runs, 15 RBI and eight stolen bases through 15 games with High-A Fort Wayne.

Hassell struggled a bit during his first stint at the High-A level late last season, but he has taken off with Fort Wayne to begin the 2022 campaign, flashing his considerable hit tool while displaying more power and succeeding on all eight of his stolen-base attempts. The vaunted prospect struck out in nearly one-third of his at-bats in the High-A stint in 2021 but has reduced his strikeout rate to just 13.6 percent so far this season. Hassell's tangible progress could earn him a promotion to the Double-A level before long.