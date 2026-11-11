Weiss signed a one-year contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Weiss's new deal also includes a club option for the 2028 season. The 29-year-old reached the majors for the first time in 2026 but struggled to the tune of a 7.62 ERA and 2.12 WHIP over 26 innings with the Astros. Houston declined to pick up his $5 million club option for the 2027 campaign as a result, but it didn't take long for Weiss to find work elsewhere. He'll compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster but could again split time between MLB and Triple-A next season.