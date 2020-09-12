McCutchen went a combined 5-for-8 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI during Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Getting the start in left field and hitting leadoff in both contests, McCutchen spurred the Phillies to an 11-0 win in the matinee, although his efforts weren't as successful in the nightcap as the Marlins rallied for a 5-3 victory. The veteran outfielder is slashing .263/.319/.421 on the year with six homers, three steals, 22 runs and 28 RBI through 40 games.