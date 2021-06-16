McCutchen went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

McCutchen homered in his first at-bat of the evening and drove a low fastball over the wall in left-center field in the second to even the score at one. The 34-year-old wasn't seeing the ball very well for most of May but has come out hot in June with four home runs, 12 RBI and nine runs scored while slashing .333/.444/.778 with a 7:4 BB:K over 11 games.