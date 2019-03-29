McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and a pair of runs scored in Thursday's victory over the Braves.

McCutchen couldn't have started his Phillies career any better, launching a leadoff homer off Julio Teheran in the home side's first at-bat of the season. He later walked to lead off the seventh inning and was eventually driven in by Rhys Hoskins' grand slam. Locked into the leadoff spot with quality hitters behind him in a hitter-friendly park, McCutchen could be in line for a late-career renaissance and is a good bet to score plenty of runs.