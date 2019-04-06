McCutchen went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs in Friday's 10-4 win over the Twins.

McCutchen opened the game with a walk and scored on Jean Segura's double. He later walked in the seventh inning and came around to score on Rhys Hoskins' single. The outfielder's eight runs scored tie him for ninth in the league, as he's clearly enjoying his new park and new lineup.