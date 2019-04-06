Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Scores twice in victory
McCutchen went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs in Friday's 10-4 win over the Twins.
McCutchen opened the game with a walk and scored on Jean Segura's double. He later walked in the seventh inning and came around to score on Rhys Hoskins' single. The outfielder's eight runs scored tie him for ninth in the league, as he's clearly enjoying his new park and new lineup.
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Opens Phillies career with homer•
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Named leadoff hitter•
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Launches first spring homer•
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Agrees to deal with Phillies•
Yankees' Andrew McCutchen: Sits for Game 4•
Yankees' Andrew McCutchen: Not in Thursday's lineup•
