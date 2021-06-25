McCutchen is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Mets.
The veteran outfielder finds himself on the bench for the second straight game, though he came off the bench and hit a pinch-hit grand slam Wednesday. McCutchen figures to rejoin the lineup in Friday's nightcap.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Smacks grand slam•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Socks another homer•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Hits homer in loss•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Swats two doubles Sunday•
-
Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Launches three-run homer•