McCutchen (knee) has yet to be cleared to participate in games and has been on his own workout program this spring, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Previous reports held that McCutchen expected to be recovered from his ACL tear by Opening Day. Gelb's report doesn't directly contradict that, though it would obviously nice to see him prove that by looking good in Grapefruit League action. With the start of the season still over a month away, however, McCutchen has plenty of time to catch up to his teammates. If he ends up needing to open the year on the injured list, that would open up at-bats for Jay Bruce or Roman Quinn in the outfield.