Stott will start at second base and bat leadoff in Monday's game versus the Giants, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's the third straight game that Stott has been in the leadoff spot against a right-handed pitcher, as he's being rewarded for his .400 on-base percentage versus righties so far this season. Considering he had been mostly hitting eighth against right-handed pitching, it's a big boost to Stott's fantasy outlook if the change sticks.