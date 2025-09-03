Phillies' Bryson Stott: Taking seat against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stott is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
The left-handed-hitting Stott will retreat to the bench Wednesday while the Brewers send southpaw Jose Quintana to the hill. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at second base and will bat eighth.
More News
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Snaps long homer drought in win•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Getting night off versus lefty•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Sitting again versus lefty•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Comes up clutch Friday•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Adds two walks, stolen base in rout•