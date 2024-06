The Phillies acquired Kennedy from the Tigers on Friday in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The official transactions log on MLB.com had listed Kennedy as having been outrighted by the Tigers after clearing waivers, but that was erroneous and has since been deleted. Instead, he's headed to Lehigh Valley, where he will give the Phillies some infield depth. Kennedy has slashed .205/.294/.316 in 46 games over parts of three seasons in the majors.