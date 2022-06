Brogdon (undisclosed) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after Friday's loss to the Padres, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brogdon didn't appear in Friday's contest and will now step away from the team until he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols. It's not clear if the 27-year-old tested positive for the virus, so there's no indication of how long he'll be sidelined.