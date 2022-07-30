Brogdon struck out one in a perfect 10th inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Pirates.

Brad Hand worked the seventh inning and Seranthony Dominguez the ninth, leaving Brogdon to protect the lead the Phillies claimed in the top of the 10th. The right-hander didn't disappoint and needed only eight pitches (seven strikes) to breeze through the top of the Pirates' order. Brogdon has been one of the most reliable arms in the Philadelphia bullpen of late despite spending time on the COVID-19 list, posting a 1.42 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 12:0 K:BB through 12.2 innings since the beginning of June with two wins and three holds, in addition to Friday's save.