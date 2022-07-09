Brogdon (illness) dealt with tightness in his forearm following his recent rehab outing, though he could still join the Phillies within a week, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brogdon has been on the COVID-19 injured list for just over two weeks. He struck out two batters in a scoreless rehab appearance Thursday but now seems to be dealing with a minor forearm issue. The Phillies bumped his next scheduled outing from Saturday to Sunday, but if all goes well he'll pitch one more time Tuesday or Wednesday before returning to the active roster during next weekend's series against the Marlins.