Stubbs went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs and a strikeout during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

The 29-year-old drew his first start since July 13 during Sunday's matchup since J.T. Realmuto was resting, and he brought the Phillies within one run by homering in the bottom of the eighth inning. Stubbs has appeared in just nine games since the start of July and has gone 4-for-19 with a homer, four runs, an RBI, a stolen base and four strikeouts.