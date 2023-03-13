Stubbs is dealing with knee discomfort and won't be available Monday for Team Israel in its World Baseball Classic game against Team Puerto Rico, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

After informing the Phillies of Stubbs' injury, Team Israel manager Ian Kinsler said that the two sides made the decision to hold the catcher out Monday as a precaution. Stubbs' injury isn't believed to be anything significant, and he could still be available for any World Baseball Classic games that Team Israel plays later this week. The 29-year-old is slated to open the regular season as the top backup catcher in Philadelphia behind No. 1 backstop J.T. Realmuto.