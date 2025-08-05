site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Joe Ross: Activated from injured list
The Phillies activated Ross (back) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Ross has been sidelined since late July with back spasms but is ready to go following a brief rehab assignment. He'll fill a multi-inning relief role.
