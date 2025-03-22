Crawford will begin the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Upon reaching Double-A Reading midway through last season, Crawford slashed .337/.386/.462 with 26 RBI and 16 stolen bases over 185 plate appearances. Rather than sending him back for more Double-A reps, the Phillies will quickly promote the 21-year-old outfielder to Triple-A. If Crawford's dominance at the plate continues at Lehigh Valley, he may have a chance to make his MLB debut at some point in 2025.