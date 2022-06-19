The Phillies optioned Kelly to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Nationals.
Kelly struck out one over a perfect inning of relief Sunday and maintains an unblemished ERA through his first two appearances in the majors, but it won't be enough for him to stick around with the big club. He should find himself near the top of the list for a call-up if the Phillies require an additional bullpen arm at any point.
