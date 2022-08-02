The Phillies recalled Moniak from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
He'll join the active roster as a replacement in the outfield for Odubel Herrera, who was designated for assignment Tuesday. The Phillies also acquired outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Angels earlier in the day, and interim manager Rob Thomson said he expects Marsh to first join the team Thursday, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Once that happens, Moniak could be optioned to Triple-A to create a spot on the active roster for Marsh.