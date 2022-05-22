Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Sunday that Moniak (hand) will shift his rehab assignment to Double-A Reading to begin the upcoming week, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

He'll get a stiffer test after going 4-for-10 with two extra-base hits while making starts out of each outfield spot during his three-game rehab assignment at Single-A Clearwater. Moniak, who has been on the 10-day injured list all season after fracturing his right hand on the final day of spring training, could get a look as the Phillies' everyday center fielder once he completes his rehab assignment, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia . Entering Sunday, Philadelphia center fielders ranked 29th in the majors in on-base average, with Odubel Herrera (.278 OBA), Roman Quinn (.172) and Matt Vierling (.259) all having struggled to move the needle at the plate.