Moniak (hand) is on track to begin live batting practice Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Moniak broke his hand the day before the regular season began, just one day after he was announced as a member of the team's Opening Day roster. The Phillies' previous confidence in him could mean that he has a roster spot waiting for him once healthy, though Odubel Herrera has long since returned from the oblique injury which sent him to the injured list to start the year, so there's no guarantee Moniak immediately returns to the big leagues.