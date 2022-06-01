Moniak is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Moniak will take a seat after he went 0-for-6 with five strikeouts while starting in center field in the first two games of the series following his return from the 10-day injured list due to the fractured hand that has sidelined him all season. Manager Joe Girardi appears prepared to give the lefty-hitting Moniak a fair shake as their everyday center fielder, but after the 24-year-old endured a rough first two games, the Phillies might not have envisioned things getting any better for Moniak on Wednesday with a tough southpaw (Carlos Rodon) on the mound for San Francisco. Odubel Herrera replaces Moniak in center field.