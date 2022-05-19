Castellanos will start in right field and bat cleanup in Thursday's game against the Padres, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

While Bryce Harper (elbow) was sidelined for Wednesday's 3-0 win, Castellanos was moved into the No. 3 spot for third time all season and the first time since April 18. The change didn't bear favorable results, as Castellanos struck out three times and drew a walk across his four at-bats. Harper remains on the bench Thursday, but Castellanos will move back to his customary cleanup spot. Over the 32 games this season in which he's batted fourth, Castellanos has slashed .279/.341/.467.