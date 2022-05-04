Castellanos (personal) is starting Wednesday against the Rangers.
Castellanos was expected to be placed on the paternity list Tuesday after his wife went into labor, but that move never came. After sitting out in Tuesday's loss, the 30-year-old will serve as the designated hitter and bat second Wednesday.
