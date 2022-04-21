Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 9-6 win at Colorado.

Castellanos was 0-for-8 across the first two games of the series but delivered his first three-hit effort of the season Wednesday. The 30-year-old has a .306/.382/.571 slash line with three homers, four doubles, seven RBI and six runs through 13 games.