Castellanos (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
He missed almost the whole month with a right oblique strain. Castellanos is hitting .297 with five home runs in 37 games in the second half and did not go on a rehab assignment.
