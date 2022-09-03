Castellanos, who isn't starting Saturday against San Francisco, will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of a right oblique injury that he sustained Friday against the Giants, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Castellanos was removed from Friday's loss to the Giants in the bottom of the sixth inning since he apparently sustained an oblique issue during his second at-bat of the game. He recently missed three games with turf toe, and the extent of his oblique issue is unknown. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time, but his MRI should help provide more details regarding his status.