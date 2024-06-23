Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBI in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 32-year-old slugger was hot from the jump, lofting a sacrifice fly in the first inning before crushing a two-run homer to left field off Scott McGough in the fifth and adding a two-run single in the sixth. Castellanos has shaken off his sluggish start to the campaign, and through 18 games in June he's slashing .270/.304/.554 with four homers, 10 runs and 13 RBI.