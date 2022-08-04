Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.
The 30-year-old went the entire month of July without hitting a home run, but Castellanos ended his 26-game drought in the eighth inning by taking Collin McHugh deep for the game-winning hit. It was only a matter of time before his power returned -- Castellanos is batting .375 (15-for-40) over his last 10 games, and while he has only nine homers in 103 games on the season, he's more than capable of putting together a big surge down the stretch.