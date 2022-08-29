Castellanos is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Castellanos went 24-for-72 (.333) over his last 17 games, but he has not had a day off since the second half began, so interim manager Rob Thomson decided it was finally time for a break. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup in Castellanos' place.
