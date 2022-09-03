Castellanos will undergo an MRI on his right oblique Saturday, which explains why he isn't in the lineup against the Giants, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Castellanos missed three games earlier in the week with turf toe, but he's now dealing with what appears to be an entirely separate injury. The outfielder reportedly felt something in his oblique during his second at-bat of Friday's blowout loss and wound up exiting the game. Whether or not he's at risk of missing an extended period should become clear once the results of his MRI are known.