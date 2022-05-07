Castellanos (wrist) will bat cleanup and play right field Saturday against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Castellanos exited Thursday's series opener after getting hit in the wrist by a pitch, but he's ready to go after getting Friday off due to a rainout. That's great news for the Phillies, as he's gotten off to a strong start this season, hitting .308/.379/.505.
