Castellanos went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Marlins.

For the second time in his last 10 games, Castellanos has had a four-hit performance after only having one in his previous 264 games. Castellanos has 12 RBI over his last 11 games and now has 42 for the season. The recent hot streak has pushed Castellano's season line to .231/.289/.386 with 11 home runs through 83 games.