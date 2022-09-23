Castellanos (oblique) hit off a high-velocity pitching machine Friday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Castellanos hasn't played in consecutive games since the end of August and has been slowly working his way back from an oblique strain. He expressed his desire to avoid a rehab assignment in Triple-A Lehigh Valley despite interim manager Rob Thomson's recommendation that he do so. It's uncertain what lies in Castellanos' near future, but a rehab assignment would figure to keep him out of the big-league lineup for another week.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Working toward return•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Takes dry swings•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Still feeling sore•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Sent to IL with oblique injury•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Dealing with oblique issue•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Getting MRI on oblique•