Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Giants.
Castellanos launched a solo homer off Logan Webb in the second inning before later adding a single in the ninth frame. The home run was his second in as many days and seventh overall on the season. Castellanos has posted three two-hit efforts in his last four games, adding three extra-base hits, five RBI and four runs over those contests.
