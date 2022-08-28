Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's victory over the Pirates.
Castellanos homered off righty starter Tyler Beede to lead off the third inning. The outfielder has displayed power in his last 17 games with a .542 slugging percentage in 72 at-bats. In addition, the 30-year-old has failed to record a hit in just one game with eight multi-hit games during that span.
