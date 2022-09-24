Castellanos (oblique) will not need a rehab assignment and is expected to return sometime during next week's series against the Cubs, which runs Tuesday through Thursday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Castellanos has missed the last three weeks due to a strained right oblique, but his recovery is evidently going well. He hit off a pitching machine Friday and apparently convinced the Phillies that he won't need any game action before returning to the team. The Phillies currently sit in playoff position but have yet to lock up a Wild Card berth, so it makes sense that the team would want to have Castellanos back as soon as possible.