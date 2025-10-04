Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Not in Game 1 lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castellanos isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.
After slashing .250/.281/.385 across 57 plate appearances in the final month of the regular season, Castellanos will retreat to the bench for the first game of the Phillies' postseason run. Max Kepler will start in right field instead and bat seventh.
