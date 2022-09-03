Castellanos isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Giants.
Castellanos returned from a toe injury Friday and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout during the blowout loss to the Giants. He'll be out of the lineup for the fourth time in the last five games while Matt Vierling starts in right field and bats ninth.
