Castellanos isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Castellanos started Saturday's matinee and went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a strikeout. Matt Vierling will take over in right field and bat eighth for the second game of the twin bill.
