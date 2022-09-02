Castellanos (toe) is starting Friday against the Giants.
Castellanos missed the last three games due to turf toe, but he'll start in right field and bat sixth during Friday's series opener in San Francisco. He's recorded hits in 17 of his last 18 games, hitting .329 with three homers, five doubles, seven runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases during that time.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Remains out of lineup•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Sitting with toe injury•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Gets rare day off•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Homers in lopsided win•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep in win•