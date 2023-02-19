Castellanos worked with hitting coach Kevin Long over the offseason to simplify his swing following a disappointing first season in Philadelphia, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Castellanos homered just 13 times while slashing .263/.305/.389 in his Phillies debut, a line which made him a below-replacement player according to WAR when factoring in his poor defense. Sliders posed a particular problem, and opposing pitchers knew it, throwing him sliders 32.0 percent of the time compared to 21.8 percent against the rest of the league. Long noticed while reviewing the outfielder's film that Castellanos had added multiple extraneous movements of his bat, head and hands, which may have given him less time to see the pitch and decide to lay off as it dove out of the zone. It's too early to say if the changes have any impact, but there's at least now a narrative to support those betting on a bounceback.