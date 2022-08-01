Castellanos went 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Pirates.
Castellanos collected four hits Sunday, giving him nine over his last four games. He's now slashing .257/.300/.373 with 30 extra-base hits and 49 RBI through 101 games on the year. Castellanos went 29-for-83 (.289) with nine runs scored and 27 strikeouts in 25 July appearances.
