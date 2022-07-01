Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday against Atlanta.
Castellanos capped a seven-run second inning for the Phillies with his eighth home run of the season. It was his first homer in 27 games, and he hit just .212 with nine RBI and six runs scored in that span. Overall, Castellanos has maintained a .248/.301/.388 line across 319 plate appearances on the season.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Four hits, one steal in win•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Resting Monday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Two-RBI performance•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Homers again Monday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Two straight two-hit games•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Back in cleanup spot•